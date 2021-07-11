Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,334,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961,722 shares during the period. Yum China comprises 2.2% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $367,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $65.36. 1,829,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,063. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

