Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 141,082 shares in the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,746. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

