Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.72% from the stock’s previous close.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 118.64 ($1.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £33.09 billion and a PE ratio of 395.47. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.47.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

