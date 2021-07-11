Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.72% from the stock’s previous close.
VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).
Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 118.64 ($1.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £33.09 billion and a PE ratio of 395.47. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.47.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
