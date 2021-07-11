Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of VVOS opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

