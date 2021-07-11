Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Down 2%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s stock price dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 1,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 335,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

The company has a market cap of $796.60 million and a P/E ratio of 76.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $358,558.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,673.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,909 shares of company stock worth $12,381,341.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 304,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth $3,822,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vital Farms by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 277,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Vital Farms by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 447,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 47,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

