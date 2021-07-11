Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NASDAQ VC opened at $113.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.89. Visteon has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Visteon will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Visteon by 3,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

