Vidulum (VDL) Price Tops $0.0217 on Top Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $155,745.63 and approximately $173.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

