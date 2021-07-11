Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after acquiring an additional 204,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after acquiring an additional 372,935 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after acquiring an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 398,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,682,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,940 shares of company stock worth $7,055,489. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

