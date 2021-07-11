Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 529 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after acquiring an additional 720,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.13. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. Equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

