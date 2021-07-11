Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 24,495.0% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO opened at $103.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.52 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.