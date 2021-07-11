Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $257,000 in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

NYSE FTCH opened at $49.01 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.