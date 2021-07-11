Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,279,000 after purchasing an additional 670,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after purchasing an additional 444,300 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,422,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,015,000 after purchasing an additional 124,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,433,000 after purchasing an additional 54,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

