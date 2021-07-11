Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Several brokerages have commented on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie downgraded Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

