VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $3,932,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

VICI stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

