Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Viasat worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of Viasat stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 337,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,262.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.