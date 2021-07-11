VestChain (VEST) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One VestChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VestChain has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $1.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00903504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005429 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VestChain (CRYPTO:VEST) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

