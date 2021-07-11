VerusCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $57.13 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $57.13 million and approximately $7,077.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00117434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00162668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,948.25 or 0.99794460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.99 or 0.00958276 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,181,309 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

