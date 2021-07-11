Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.61. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 208,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,353. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Veritex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in Veritex by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Veritex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

