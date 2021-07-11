VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0494 on Top Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.67 million and $2,575.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,482.79 or 1.00248047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007311 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00055491 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000120 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,838,455 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

