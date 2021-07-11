Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Cut by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $55.45 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18.

