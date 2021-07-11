Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Purchased by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOO traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,553. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.92. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $187.86.

