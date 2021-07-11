Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,444 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,220,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,237 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,913,000 after acquiring an additional 71,257 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 115,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 101,975 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,155,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,248,000 after buying an additional 1,687,688 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.