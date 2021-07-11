Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 1,480 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 2.2% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,106. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $112.13.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

