Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Invests $387,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,701,000 after acquiring an additional 648,108 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. 3,700,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,451. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

