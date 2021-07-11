Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 457,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,341,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 362,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,220,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,913,000 after acquiring an additional 71,257 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,764,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,968,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

