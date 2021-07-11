Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,946,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,837,000 after buying an additional 1,603,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.16. 8,895,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,041,868. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

