Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises 1.0% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,387,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,946. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

