Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,012,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,506,516. The company has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

