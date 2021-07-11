Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Critical Review

Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) and Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Jammin Java and Utz Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A Utz Brands N/A 2.70% 1.66%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jammin Java and Utz Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jammin Java 0 0 0 0 N/A Utz Brands 0 4 6 0 2.60

Utz Brands has a consensus target price of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.69%. Given Utz Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than Jammin Java.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Utz Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Jammin Java shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Utz Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Jammin Java has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utz Brands has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jammin Java and Utz Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Utz Brands $964.31 million 3.24 -$96.51 million N/A N/A

Jammin Java has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Utz Brands.

Summary

Utz Brands beats Jammin Java on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jammin Java

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc. and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp. in July 2009. Jammin Java Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc. operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands. The company distributes its products through grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, and other retailers. The company was formerly known as Collier Creek Holdings and changed its name to Utz Brands, Inc. in August 2020. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

