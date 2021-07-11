USDX (USDX) Market Cap Hits $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006730 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

