Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UEIC. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $644.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.