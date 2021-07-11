United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,913,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,629,000 after buying an additional 694,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $213.92 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

