Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of Unisys worth $15,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,430,000 after buying an additional 82,816 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at $2,592,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 65,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,498,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after buying an additional 121,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

