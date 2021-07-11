Unisocks Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. Unisocks has a market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $681.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for about $38,651.98 or 1.14962868 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.28 or 0.00869344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

