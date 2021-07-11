Unicly CryptoPunks Collection One Day Volume Reaches $453.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $14.07 million and approximately $453.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00116719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00162477 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.01 or 1.00008519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.45 or 0.00955737 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.