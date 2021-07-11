UMA Price Hits $9.35 on Top Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.35 or 0.00027560 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $577.18 million and $19.43 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UMA has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00054343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.72 or 0.00898075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005541 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,654,502 coins and its circulating supply is 61,721,850 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

