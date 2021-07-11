UBS Group AG Sells 2,364 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASA opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

