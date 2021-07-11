UBS Group AG Sells 1,730 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Matthews International worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Matthews International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Matthews International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Matthews International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

