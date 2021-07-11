UBS Group AG Purchases 36,018 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 277.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in State Auto Financial by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in State Auto Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $17.26 on Friday. State Auto Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $20.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $760.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.24.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

