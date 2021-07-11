UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,408,017,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 288.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434,512 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $46,255,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 104.1% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,489,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

