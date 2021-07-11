UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 165,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

BATS:SMMD opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.