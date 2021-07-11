UBS Group AG Grows Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 136.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 731,156 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

VLRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

