UBS Group AG Buys 18,129 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 413.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,921,000 after purchasing an additional 293,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,581,000 after purchasing an additional 526,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 532,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,930,000 after acquiring an additional 46,923 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

