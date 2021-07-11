UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $9.80 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Nexstar Media Group worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,207,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after buying an additional 339,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after buying an additional 303,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after buying an additional 192,009 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXST opened at $147.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.28.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

