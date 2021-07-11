UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.83 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 510.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 152,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -829.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

