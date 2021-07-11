UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,878 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 809,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 900,190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 439,263 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $102.92. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

