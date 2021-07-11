UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 43,835 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 77.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.2% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X opened at $24.54 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.