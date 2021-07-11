Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has $44.34 Million Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP decreased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 377,014 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems comprises approximately 2.7% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $44,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after purchasing an additional 699,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,441,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,148,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of SPR traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,514. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.