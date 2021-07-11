TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 488.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 505,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 419,946 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,958,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 166,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,245,000.

NASDAQ:TWCT opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

