Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$1.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.73.

TRQ stock opened at C$21.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.28. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,298.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

