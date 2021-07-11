Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$1.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.73.
TRQ stock opened at C$21.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.28. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.
Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
